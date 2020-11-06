Fallon woman charged with open murder

Ofelia Murillo

CCSO

Investigators with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ofelia Murillo, 55, on Wednesday on charges of open murder in the death of her ex-husband on Sept. 25.

Bail is set at $1 million.

Sheriff Richard Hickox said Friday Murillo killed Cesar R. Alvarado-Jauregui on Sprig Lane. Hickox said if anyone has information regarding this case, contact the CCSO at 775-423-3116 and ask for an investigator.

Fatal rollover

On Tuesday before 8 p.m., Hickox said the CCSO responded to a single vehicle rollover accident in the 3000 block of Casey Road. He said the driver, Samanatha Peccorini, 33, of Churchill County was transported to Banner Churchill Community Hospital where she later died. He said a passenger was also transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Sand Mountain death

On Oct. 31 at about 12:46 a.m., the CCSO responded to a report of a two-vehicle rollover accident with injuries on Sand Mountain. Hickox said a responding deputy was advised on his arrival at the crash that the operator of one of the vehicles had died.

The sheriff said the initial investigation revealed a quad and a side-by-side UTV had been involved in a collision that caused a rollover near the top of a dune. The quad operator, Juan Velazquez Vargas, 32, of San Jose, Calif., died at the scene. Hickox said the driver of the UTV is cooperating with investigators.