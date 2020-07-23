Fast moving brush fire burning near Topsy Lane

Air support has been called into help a fast moving brush fire south of Carson City near Topsy Lane.

East Fork Fire and Carson City Fire Department were called Thursday afternoon about 4:05 p.m. The fire was reported to be ready to jump Topsy Lane at 4:20 p.m. moving away from structures.

Multiple fire engines and brush units are responding , structures are currently threatened.

Traffic is backed up due to construction and fire equipment attempting to access the fire.

At 3:36 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gardnerville.

This storm was nearly stationary, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain with water covering usually dry stream beds and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.