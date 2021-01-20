Fatal crash in Silver Springs under investigation

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles that happened on Sunday.

The crash killed 72-year-old Silver Springs resident Jacqulyn Cook.

NHP says at 11:15 a.m. troopers responded to US-95A at Quince Avenue in Silver Springs.

Preliminary investigation shows that a green 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was southbound on US-95A.

The Dodge Ram failed to slow for a black 2014 Nissan Titan pickup that was waiting to make a left turn from US- 95A onto Quince Ave. To avoid a collision with the Nissan Titan, the driver of the Dodge Ram left the roadway, overcorrected in steering, and entered the northbound lane of US-95A. The front of the Dodge Ram struck the front of a white 2015 Peterbilt commercial vehicle that was traveling northbound, resulting in a head- on collision.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Cook, died on scene.

This crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) – NHP Case #210101043.