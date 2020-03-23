Sheriff: Fatal Gardnerville shooting took place during home invasion

The victim in a Saturday night shooting in Gardnerville has been identified.

In a news release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua McCarthy, 36 died from apparent gunshot wounds.

McCarthy was involved in a physical confrontation with the homeowner while attempting a home invasion, during which the homeowner shot McCarthy, the news release said. McCarthy was not known to the homeowner.

At 9:31 pm on Friday, DCSO received a report of several gunshots in the area of the 1400 block of Bumblebee Drive in Gardnerville.

DCSO arrived on scene to find McCarthy deceased of gunshot wounds. All involved parties were detained and an investigation is currently being conducted.

Several witnesses stated there was an initial physical confrontation between McCarthy and another citizen at a separate residence, prior to the shooting incident. These witnesses also indicate McCarthy had been consuming heavy amounts of alcohol prior to both incidents. McCarthy left the residence where the first physical confrontation took place and a short time later the shooting occurred.

The investigation indicates that his was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Investigator Scott Battcher at 775-782-9905.