Fatal vehicle crash on Allen Road in Churchill County on Monday

A Fallon man died Monday morning when his car overturned in the A-Line Canal south of Fallon.

Steve Ranson / LVN

A driver died Monday morning after his vehicle overturned in the A-Line canal at the corner of South Allen and Sorensen roads south of Fallon.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Lawrence Fowler III of Fallon. The CCSO said the driver was in his early 50s.

The CCSO said its investigation of the crash is ongoing. Preliminary information indicates his vehicle was traveling south on South Allen Road when it left the roadway and struck the cement bridge abutment on the west side of South Allen Road before overturning into the canal. The CCSO received a 911 call before 9 a.m.

The CCSO, Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department’s dive team and Banner Churchill Community Hospital EMTs responded to the scene. They located a small passenger car fully submerged in the swift flowing canal.

According to the CCSO, deputies and members of the dive team entered the water to check the car for occupants and located the driver who was pronounced dead on scene.