FDA approves Nevada plan to develop virus test kits

The state of Nevada has received Food and Drug Administration approval to take control of the process of determining the quality of newly developed virus test kits.

A spokesman for Nevada Health Response said that will allow the state to determine whether testing products are safe and effective.

Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the state Public Health Laboratory, said that will make the process of approving tests much faster.

“By the end of next week, we should have data on novel products for testing that should increase testing capacity considerably,” he said.

Pandori said that doesn’t mean every Nevadan will be tested immediately but it gives health care providers more access to prioritize tests for those with serious symptoms as well as vulnerable citizens and health care workers.

According to the FDA, the states approved to handle their own testing so far are Nevada, Maryland, New York and Washington State.