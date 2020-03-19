Federal District Court of Nevada moving to electronic filings due to virus

The federal District Court in Nevada issued a statement Thursday imposing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order was issued by Chief Judge Miranda Du and takes effect Friday.

The clerk’s office will be closed to the public and filings will be done electronically through the CM/ECF system. U.S. Mail or delivery to designated drop boxes outside the clerk’s office.

The also ordered that necessary hearings will be handled by video conference or telephone to t he extent possible — with the defendant’s consent in criminal cases.

The order states that additional information can be viewed at http://www.nvd.uscourts.gov