Federal funds will create study to help Nevada workforce development

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development is using CARES Act money to fund a labor Supply Certification Study.

A spokesman said the goal is to help workforce development efforts for people displaced by the coronavirus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the study will try to ensure Nevada is focused on the right programs for those who need new skills to get back to work.

“Our goal is to help underemployed, unemployed and folks who have fallen out of the workforce,” he said.

GOED has signed a contract with Growth Services Group, a national workforce intelligence consultant to do the study. People who want to participate in a survey on the subject are invited to go to NevadaLaborSurvey.com.

GOED Director Michael Brown participating will help support workers and employers, helping the state understand what skills, utilization rates, desired work and occupational opportunities are in Nevada.

GSG CEO Core Mehaffy said the pandemic provides an opportunity for, “a workforce resurgence that has not existed for decades.”

“The GSG team believes that the COVID-19 pandemic will forever change the way we live and work,” he said.