Feds approve disaster declaration for Nevada due to pandemic

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Nevada’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak asked for the declaration last week. He said it will open the way to additional federal assistance programs for Nevadans.

“I am grateful to the president and federal government for their help, which will aid Nevada in responding and recovering effectively and efficiently from this disaster,” Sisolak said.

The declaration will last through the duration of the pandemic.