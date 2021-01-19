Feds award Nevada $65.8 million for public transportation

The federal Transit Administration has awarded Nevada $65.87 million in grants through the new stimulus bill to support public transportation during the pandemic.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said the lion’s share of the cash — $60.1 million — will go to the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission for a long list of projects in the south.

Washoe County’s Regional Transportation Commission will get $5.48 million and the Nevada Department of Transportation $71,311. Lake Tahoe will get $9,053.

Cortez Masto said the money will help communities across the state avoid budget cuts and support public transit operations put under stress by the pandemic. She said that will provide much-needed assistance to commuters, seniors and the disabled who rely on public transportation.

The latest stimulus provided a total of $14 billion nationwide to support the transit industry.