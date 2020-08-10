Feds grant Nevada $7 million to help domestic violence victims

The federal Justice Department has awarded Nevada $7 million to help law enforcement, tribes, state and local governments across Nevada curb domestic and sexual violence.

In Nevada, U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich said the project is being named Project Veronica in honor of Veronica Caldwell who was shot and killed by her husband. He also killed Veronica’s daughter and her boyfriend.

“No one in Nevada ought to experience this kind of violence and I want survivors to receive every support and resource necessary to heal and feel safe,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. “Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has increased pressure on families during this time, making these funds all the more important as a lifeline for victims.”

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office will receive $1.7 million for the Services Training Officers Prosecutors program to strengthen enforcement, prosecution and victim services.

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges will get $1.55 million to build capacity in the criminal justice systems in Nevada to better respond to those crimes.

Another $748,154 will go to Douglas County’s Special Victims Response Team to expand the ability to investigate incidents and $663,000 to Yerington’s Paiute Tribe to support a violence prevention advocate and victim services advocate to provide services to victims.

The Clark County DA will get $600,000 to prosecute domestic violence-related gun crimes and the Nevada AG’s sexual assault services program $416,734 to provide grants to support rape crisis centers and non-profit, non-government-organizations that provide services for victims.

The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Duck Valley will get $325,212 to expand services for victims and $300,000 to enhance the law enforcement and community services for victims.

No to Abuse Nevada will get $277,500 for housing and support services for survivors of domestic, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Finally, the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence will receive $243,619 to support rape crisis centers, shelters and other services.