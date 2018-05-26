Fernandez leads Salt Lake to 11-8 win over Reno Aces

SALT LAKE CITY — Jose Miguel Fernandez hit a three-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Reno Aces, 11-8, on Saturday.

Reno had runners on first and third in the top of the ninth, but Kevin Cron flew out to end the game.

Salt Lake scored in six innings in the victory, including the first, when it put up four runs, including a two-run single by Rymer Liriano.

Salt Lake starter Osmer Morales (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Reno's Jake Buchanan (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings.