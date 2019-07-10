Fernley Republican Women presents $1,000 scholarship to Miller

On June 11 at the Fernley High School Senior Awards Night, President Lorrie Olson, along with Scholarship Committee members Susan Knodell (co-chair), Peggy Gray and Joy Hidek (co-chair), presented the Fernley Republican Women’s $1,000 scholarship achievement award to Megan Miller. She plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno with the goal of eventually becoming a pediatrician.

“I have always been interested in medicine and all the advances we are making because of it,” Miller said.

Miller earned her associate of arts degree from Western Nevada College on May 20 even before she earned her Fernley High School diploma on June 14. She believes in community service and has participated in the Fernley Christmas 4 Kids breakfast at the Fernley Fire Station since she was 6. She has participated in many other community projects and school activities.

“We congratulate Megan Miller on her many accomplishments and gladly award her our $1,000 scholarship,” Knodell said.

FRW is a group of women (and men as associate members) who share similar conservative values and ideals, and who are dedicated to increasing the influence and effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and active political participation.