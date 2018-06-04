Fernley Republican Women to meet June 19

The Fernley Republican Women (FRW) will hold its next meeting at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, on June 19. A light meal will be served at 6 and the meeting will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Loren Spivack, "The Free Market Warrior." The public is always invited to attend.

Spivack was born and raised in Massachusetts and spent most of his adult life in New York City. He founded "Free Market Warrior" in 2009 in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics.

His "Free Market Warrior" store was expelled from Concord Mills Mall in North Carolina in July of 2009 for selling material critical of the Obama administration. Since then, Spivack has devoted his time to teaching conservative groups about free-market economics. He conducts economic literacy seminars across the United States. So far, he has delivered his famous seminar about economic literacy to over 200 groups in 20 states.

Spivack is also the author of "The New Democrat," a parody history of the Obama administration based on a famous children's book. With pitch-perfect rhyme and clever illustrations, "The New Democrat" transforms the political personalities of our times into cartoon characters in a conservative morality play.

Spivack's second book, "The Gorax," is an anti-environmentalism/pro capitalism parody starring Al Gore and presenting his movement as a threat to American freedom and standard of living. Once again Spivack is both funny and poignant as he makes the case that capitalism (represented by the "Onepercentler") is the real victim of environmental extremists who destroy prosperity without achieving even their own goals. Along the way, Spivack takes well aimed shots at everything from "The Fed" to the teachers unions.

The FRW's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier Program collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank, along with donations of funds and care items for their adopted soldiers. The soldiers need single serving food items, personal care items and, most especially, cards and letters from home. The Literacy Committee collects new children's books for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's Children's Ward. All contributions for these important programs will be greatly appreciated. Financial contributions can be sent to the FRW at P. O. Box 412, Fernley, Nevada 89408.

Fernley Republican Women is a group of women (and men as associate members) who share similar conservative values and ideals, and who are dedicated to increasing the influence and effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and active political participation.

For information, contact Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com, or check the FRW website fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.