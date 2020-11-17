Fernley resident arrested after standoff

Donald Heacock

An ex-felon in possession of firearms was arrested Tuesday morning after a brief stand-off in the 1700 block of Pro Court in Fernley.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Lyon County Special Investigation Unit in conjunction with Lyon County SWAT Team, served the warrant on Donald Heacock’s residence. Heacock’s criminal history indicated possible stolen firearms, stolen property, and narcotics.

Deputies arrived on scene in an attempt to get Heacock to surrender. After a brief stand-off, an unidentified female and her children exited the residence. Heacock surrendered shortly after without incident. Deputies are still on scene conducting their investigation with no further threat to the community.

Heacock was taken into custody and is being held of charges of ex-felon in possession of firearms, ex-felon failure to register, and felony eluding.