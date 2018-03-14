Film, panel to discuss impact of warmer winters on ski industry

A film, "Saving Snow," and panel of experts will discuss the impact of warmer winter temperatures on snow pack, jobs, and the winter recreation industry in the Sierra Nevada. The film, "Saving Snow," will be shown at Western Nevada College's Marlette Hall on 6 p.m. March 27.

"Saving Snow" is a new documentary that looks at eight different states and the growing support for actions to prevent climate warming. The film also shows ways people across the country are adapting to climate warming.

After the showing the panelists will discuss how warmer temperatures impact the environmental and economic health of Northern Nevada.

The panelists include Bradley Crowell, the director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Desert Research Institute's Ben Hatchett, Ph.D., and Andy Wirth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Squaw Valley Ski Holdings and Alpine Meadows Resort.

Crowell, a native of Carson City, has nearly 20 years of experience in energy, environment, and natural resource policy at the state and federal level. Hatchett has spent the last 20 years studying how climate change is affecting local landscapes, including the Sierra Nevada snowpack. Wirth has worked in the mountain resort and hotel industry for 25 years. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows won SKI Magazine's 2017 Golden Eagle Award in the large resort category for a multifaceted approach to sustainability and utilization of its network to promote climate change solutions.

The film is 53 minutes long and free of charge. The event is co-sponsored by the Carson City chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/) and GreenACTnv, a sustainability group in the Carson Valley (http://greenactnv.org) .

The film will also be shown at 9:45 a.m. March 27. There will not be a forum following the morning showing. For more details about this event, please call Bill Prowse at (775) 883-0902.