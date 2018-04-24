Finalists for Western Nevada College president selected

University Chancellor Thom Reilly has announced three finalists for the presidency of Western Nevada College.

The three were chosen by a presidential search committee with input from the college and community.

"We are very excited about the three finalists and are confident that any one of them would make an excellent leader," said Reilly.

They're J. Kule Dalpe of Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Lisa Rhine of Tidewater Community College in Virginia and Vincent Solis of Laredo Community College in Texas.

Dalpe is interim dean of technical sciences at TMCC and has held several executive positions at the school since 2002. He's currently managing the applied technology programs including robotics, advanced manufacturing and other trades programs. He also oversees computer technology, law, paralegal and criminal justice programs.

Dalpe also teaches graduate classes in educational leadership at UNR.

Recommended Stories For You

Rhine is currently provost at Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake, Virginia. Before coming to that college, she was vice president for student affairs at Northern Kentucky University. At Tidewater, she headed creation of six career and technical dual enrollment programs in partnership with local industry and the K-12 schools. In 2016, she was named an Aspen Presidential Fellow, a year-long program designed to prepare community college leaders.

Solis is senior vice president for academic and student affairs at Laredo Community College. His career in higher education spans 25 years. He's responsible for oversight and leadership in all areas of instruction at Laredo including academic, workforce and continuing education. He has leadership responsibilities in campus operations ranging from instruction to student services, enrollment, community outreach and community outreach.

Reilly said each of the finalists will spend a day at WNC, including attending public forums. The search committee will interview each of the candidates May 1-3 before recommending a finalist to the full board of regents which will vote on that recommendation at a special meeting May 4.