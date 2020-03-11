Finance office directs Nevada agencies to track all virus costs
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
The head of the governor’s Finance Office has issued a memo to state agencies directing them to track and report all costs and spending related to the coronavirus.
In an all agency memo, Susan Brown directed agencies to include costs such as additional cleaning efforts, more frequent cleanings, website updates to keep the public informed and other costs.
The data will be condensed into periodic reports and forwarded to Gov. Steve Sisolak.
