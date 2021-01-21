Find your spark in Spring Semester at Western Nevada College

From left, Asyah Williams, Kyle Miller, and Kelsey Hein work in an EMS class at Western Nevada College in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Candice Vivien / Nevada Momentum

Don’t miss the upcoming spring semester at Western Nevada College.

The college has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a class “just for fun” or looking to spark an interest to pursue something new.

Choose between photography, ballet, aviation, psychology, ballet, fiction, fiction writing, astronomy classes, and more. Classes will be offered in person, flex and online.

Refer to the list of spring semester classes being offered at wnc.edu/class-schedule so you can register before they start on Jan. 25. To get started, go to wnc.edu/starthere/.

Here are descriptions of some of the courses that will be offered for spring semester:

Intro to Digital Photography (ART 141): Introduces photographic techniques. Topics include exposure, camera controls, digital printing and file management. Explores creative possibilities and thematic modes of photography; working in series. Note: In-person class is full; web class is open.

Stellar Astronomy (AST 110): Offers a descriptive introduction to stellar and galactic systems, the life cycle of stars, theories of the universe and its formation. Utilizes telescopes and Jack C. Davis Observatory facilities. Includes four laboratory experiences. Note: Prerequisites include MATH 120, MATH 126 or higher or consent of instructor.

Intro to General Mechanics (AUTO 101): Introduces principles, design, construction and maintenance of automobiles in this in-person class. Includes safety, use of manuals, selection and use of hand tools, and hand-held test instruments. Introduces general maintenance of various systems. This is a web-enhanced class. Afternoon and evening sections offered.

Private Pilot Ground School (AV 110): Covers the necessary aeronautical knowledge and meets the prerequisites specified in Appendix B to 14 CFR Part 141 (and 14 CFR 61.105) to successfully pass the private pilot knowledge test. This online class studies aviation fundamentals including principles of flight, aircraft and engine operations, weather, navigation and radio communications as required by the Federal Aviation Administration regulations. Topics include general service, maintenance and safety practices.

Instrument Ground School (AV 210): Have you ever wondered how a pilot can find an airport runway in bad weather? Learn how pilots fly through inclement weather. If you want to become an instrument pilot, you will be able to legally fly in the clouds, rain and fog, which broadens your abilities and keeps you in the air instead of on the ground during inclement weather. Pilots who want to fly in the clouds need to get an instrument rating added on to their private or commercial pilot certificate. And most professional aviation businesses require pilots to be instrument-rated, so it’s a necessary step for those who might want to become an airline or corporate pilot. The ability to fly solely by reference to instruments in the aircraft means that a pilot isn’t limited to good weather operations only. It is also one of the most rewarding opportunities as an instrument pilot. You will also receive college elective credit for BAS, AGS and AAS degrees.

Life in the Oceans (BIOL 113): This online class introduces the plants, animals and microorganisms of the oceans with an emphasis on important marine ecosystems such as intertidal zones, estuaries and coral reefs.

Intro to Business (BUS 101): Provides the student a broad background about the modern business world. An important course for students who are considering choosing a business major. In-person and web options available.

Solid Modeling and Design (CADD 245): This in-person computer-aided drafting design course provides training and instruction in using parametric solid modeling software to create solid model parts, assemblies and working drawings. Introduction to Solidworks software and its use for 3-D modeling techniques. This course counts toward Industrial Technology and Automated Systems degrees and certificates, and can substitute for CADD 100 or DFT 110 in those programs.

Ancient and Medieval Cultures (CH 201): Enjoy an introduction to Greek, Roman and Judeo-Christian culture through the Middle Ages. Prerequisite is ENG 102. Web class available using Zoom, Hangouts, etc.

Security + (CIT 217): Introduces fundamental concepts of information security in this online course. Provides a basic understanding of best practices and current standards and explores topics of increasing importance in the industry as a whole. Provides practical knowledge and skills using monitoring and detection tools in a lab environment. Instructor consent necessary.

Blueprint Reading/Specs (CONS 120): This online class equips students with technical and practical interpretation of blueprints. Assignments are made in relation to complete sets of working drawings. Students study construction relationships between architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical drawings and bidding, along with inspection procedure technique.

Intro to Administration Justice (CRJ 104): This flex class (in person and online) provides an overview of the American criminal justice system, its development, components and processes; includes consideration of crime and criminal justice as a formal area of study.

Beginning Ballet (DAN 135): A flex class that introduces beginning techniques of ballet. May be repeated for up to four credits. Students may participate over Zoom after attending four classes, with instructor approval.

Introduction to Elementary Education (EDU 201): Introduces the foundations of elementary education, current trends and issues in curriculum and instruction, the roles of teachers and issues of diversity. Online and in-person options available. Includes a 15-hour practicum. Students must have a security check and be fingerprinted to work in local school districts.

EMT Training (EMS 108): Prerequisite: must be 18 years or older. Current CPR certification and required immunizations and tests, and health insurance. See Nursing and Allied Health webpage at wnc.edu/nalh/ for more information. Prepares individuals to provide basic emergency medical care, according to U.S. Department of Transportation guidelines, to individuals experiencing sudden illness or injury. Clinical experience includes emergency department hospital and ambulance rotations to meet a required minimum of 10 patient contacts. Upon successful conclusion of the course the student is eligible to sit for the National Registry Examination for EMT Basic.

Writing Fiction (ENG 221): Prerequisite ENG 102 or consent of instructor. Teaches fiction writing in a workshop setting. Includes lectures and discussion of plot, character, style and elements of fiction. Students are required to produce several works of short fiction.

Earthquakes and Volcanoes (GEOL 100): This in-person course investigates geology of the dynamic Earth — natural hazards and catastrophes — and geology of natural resources. Includes four laboratory experiences. Internet access required.

Intro Media and Society (JOUR 103): A web course designed to create more critically engaged consumers and producers of media. Gain an understanding of how print, broadcast, audio, video and digital media influence and interact with social conditions on the individual, national, and international levels. Systematically observe, interpret, and critique mass and networked media using principles grounded in the social sciences.

Guitar Class (MUS 107): Studies basic guitar technique, bluegrass, classical and rock styles. No previous musical training required. Students must supply their own guitar. Students attend class online at the times listed using streaming video technology (using Zoom, Hangouts, etc.). This is not a self-paced course.

Nursing Assistant (NURS 130): Prerequisites: Basic Life Support/Healthcare Provider CPR certification. See Nursing and Allied Health webpage at wnc.edu/nalh/ for additional information. This in-person course prepares students to function as nursing assistant trainees (NAT) who assist licensed nurses to provide direct care to health care consumers across the lifespan in a variety of heath care settings. The 150-hour competency based course is designed to prepare students to achieve certification as a nurse assistant in the State of Nevada.

Yoga (PEX 169): Web class covers asana postures with emphasis on alignment and working with modifications for students who have injuries and need to adjust their postures. Breathing, meditation and chanting incorporated. Presents the benefits, history and different styles and types of yoga.

General Psychology (PSY 101): Introduces the field of psychology. Covers major principles and their application to the study of human behavior. Online and in-person sections offered.

Real Estate Principles (RE 101): Prepares students for careers in the real estate profession. Includes law of agency, listing agreements, encumbrances, legal descriptions, taxes, contracts and escrow. This online course, along with RE 103, satisfies requirements of the Real Estate Division and Commission for taking the salesperson exam.

Intro to Social Work (SW 101): Introduces the profession of social work within a historical context. In this online class, the emphasis is on values, human diversity, analysis of social problem solving and fields of practice.

Welding I (WELD 211): Introduces welding, which includes welding safety, environmental awareness, oxy-acetylene welding, cutting and brazing, as well as shielded metal-arc. Students in this class are encouraged to register for WELD 212/Weld I Practice. Internet access required for this in-person class.