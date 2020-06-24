Fire restrictions go into place Friday in Carson City

Effective Friday, June 26, the Carson City Fire Department is implementing fire restrictions on city and privately-owned lands within Carson City.

Vegetation in western Nevada has dried out significantly. A large crop of dry grass and brush is evident at lower elevations, and trees and other forest vegetation at higher elevations are quickly drying out. The public is encouraged to safely enjoy the public lands, bearing in mind that human-caused fires annually threaten human life, private property, and public land resources every summer.

Off-highway motor vehicle enthusiasts are advised that hot exhaust systems can ignite dry grasses. The potential for another devastating fire during the summer is very real. Report fires to the Carson City Dispatch Center by calling 9-1-1.

Fire restrictions prohibit:

1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas or pressurized liquid fuel, outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit).

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.

3. Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel or dirt roads.

4. Welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.

5. Using or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.

6. Possession or use of fireworks (always prohibited), or any other incendiary device.

7. Use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition or exploding targets while recreational shooting.

8. Open burning (e.g. weeds, brush and yard debris).

In addition, the Nevada Division of Forestry has placed travel restrictions within the Sierra Fire Protection District. These restrictions prohibit operating vehicles off of existing hard surface gravel roads or dirt roads in wildland areas, and operating vehicles or equipment on or using wildland areas without at least an axe, shovel, and one gallon of water.

The BLM and the Forest Service recommend avoiding cross-country travel whenever possible to prevent grass from igniting from hot exhaust systems. Those city agencies that have responsibility to perform off road work should pay particular attention to where vehicles are driven, parked, or stopped.

These restrictions do not prevent individual property owners from the safe use of barbecues, chimaneyas, or patio fireplaces provided they are used on non-combustible surfaces away from ignitable wildland fuels on their own property.