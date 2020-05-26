‘First real heat’ of summer warning issued for western Nevada

The National Weather Service is warning “vulnerable populations” in western Nevada of forecasted high temperatures Wednesday through Friday.

Unusually warm temperatures are expected as summer-like high pressure builds over the region.

“First real heat of the summer season for several days in a row could lead to heat health impacts for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods of time,” said a hazardous weather conditions statement issued by the NWS. “Prepare now to do outdoor activities in the morning and have a cool place to go during the afternoons.

“Peak heat is projected Wednesday and Thursday with valleys well into the 90s and mountain communities well into the 80s,” the statement said. “Friday could have similar heat; however, more clouds and thunderstorms could limit how hot it gets.”

The NWS also said afternoon thunderstorms, especially over high terrain, are possible each day.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.