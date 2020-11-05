First snow of season forecast Friday in Carson City

Carson City could see its first snow of the season this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather conditions alert starting Friday.

“A strong cold front will push through the Sierra and western Nevada on Friday bringing gusty winds, much colder temperatures, and chances for rain and snow showers,” the alert said.

And this weekend may not be the end.

“This storm does appear to herald in a pattern that may possibly stick around through much of November with the potential for lingering cold temperatures and maybe even additional chances for rain and snow,” the NWS said in the alert.

Winds are forecast to increase significantly Thursday night into Friday morning and may produce areas of blowing dust, choppy lake conditions, as well as a brief period of fire weather concerns. Gusts up to 100 mph are possible for exposed areas along the Sierra Crest.

Afternoon temperatures will drop significantly and overnight lows will be well below freezing.

“A quick burst of rain and snow is likely behind the cold front Friday with a couple inches of snow possible above 6,000 feet,” the alert said. “While light snow showers are likely most of the weekend with little accumulation, a second burst of accumulating snow may occur Sunday morning. Sunday is currently the best shot at lower valley snowfall accumulations.”

The NWS also issued a reminder to get your winter travel kit ready for your autos and use Nevada Department of Transportation and Caltrans resources to monitor road conditions.

The Forecast:

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level 8,000 feet lowering to 6,400 feet in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night: A slight chance of snow showers before 10 p.m., then snow likely after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday: Snow likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.