Flash flooding reported in Silver Springs, Fernley

Lyon County Road Department has dispatched resources to address flooding issues. At this time it is reported that the following roadways in Silver Springs are flooded:



PUEBLO, ELM, LAKE AND RAWHIDE ALL HAVE SUBSTANTIAL FLOODING, INTERSECTIONS HAVE STANDING WATER AND A FEW ARE FAST FLOWING WATER.



Lyon County 9-1-1 Dispatch reports homes on the following streets in Fernley have water in yards or in the home.

1000 Block of Freemont Street1500 Block of Reese River Road100 Block of Shadow Mountain Jimmy’s Peak Court Mountain View

The City of Fernley has been made aware of the flooding and is responding