Fleet Reserve Association auxiliary installs new officers

June is the time for the Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association, Unit #137 to install new officers for the upcoming year. Brenda Horton, president of the West Coast Regional of the Auxiliary of the FRA, was determined that the officers deserved a proper installation even during these difficult times.

On June 6 at Horton’s home in Carson City, the unit officers and board of directors gathered for a “social distancing” installation. It is customary that the president-elect stand with her left hand on the Bible and raises her right hand to recite the oath of office. Each of the other incoming officers puts their hand on the left shoulder of the person in front of them to signify their hand is also touching the Bible.

In consideration of safe distancing, each officer was given a 6-foot dowel with a garden glove (appropriate colors for the event) stuffed and festively tied to hold out and onto the officer in front of them. This was not only a perfect way to maintain compliance but a fun way to celebrate the installation of new officers.

Congratulations to Cherlita Dagang, president; Jan Solberg, vice president; Maggie Smith, secretary; Sue Higgins, treasurer; Judy Dunn-Schmidt, chaplain; and the board of directors, Peggy Hannah, Kathy Goheen, PWCRP, and Susan Hamarlund.