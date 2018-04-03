Flood watch in effect beginning Friday afternoon

The relatively nice warm weather this week is expected to give way to another huge warm storm this weekend.

As of Tuesday morning the National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch to be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday in western Nevada and portions of California.

The flood watch includes the following areas the greater Lake Tahoe area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and the Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.

The National Weather Service states a strong atmospheric river will impact the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. Significant precipitation is expected, with several inches in the High Sierra and up to an inch west of Highway 395 into far western Nevada and northeast California.

Significant precipitation will combine with high snow levels to bring an enhanced flooding potential for rivers, creeks, streams and urban areas.

Excessive rainfall may also generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain. Persons living near rivers, creeks, and streams in the Sierra, northeast California, and far western Nevada should monitor the latest weather information at weather.gov/reno. In those areas residents should now clear drainages and ditches of debris in preparation for increased water flows.

The forecast for Carson City calls for a 40 percent chance of rain showers Thursday night and rain is likely Friday afternoon.

The after 5 p.m. Friday is when the area is expected to get the brunt of the storm. The forecast calls for rain to continue until 11 a.m. Saturday with a chance of showers after 11 a.m. The storm is expected to clear by Sunday.

Highs will be in the 60s for the rest of the week with a high of 60 on Friday, an overnight low of 47 Friday night and a high of 58 on Saturday.