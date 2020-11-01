Fogerson appointed to head Nevada Emergency Management Division

David Fogerson has been named to head Nevada’s Division of Emergency Management.

Public Safety Director George Togliatti said Fogerson brings 31 years of experience in fire, emergency medical services and emergency management to the post.

Most recently, he was with Douglas County and the East Fork Fire District. He has served as a firefighter with Truckee Meadows Fire Department, the Reno Fire Department as a captain, battalion chief and deputy chief as well teaching fire, safety and emergency medical services for the UNR fire school, state fire marshal’s office, TMCC and WNC.