Fontana, Liriano lift Salt Lake over Reno Aces, 9-6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nolan Fontana doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs, as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Reno Aces, 9-6, on Friday.

Rymer Liriano homered and singled with two RBIs for Salt Lake.

Down 3-1 in the fourth, Reno took the lead when it scored three runs, including a double by Kristopher Negron that scored Cody Decker.

After Salt Lake added two runs in the fourth on a double by Juan Graterol, the Bees extended their lead in the fifth inning when Jabari Blash and Liriano hit two-run home runs.

Salt Lake starter Ivan Pineyro (1-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Reno starter Bradin Hagens (1-2) took the loss after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Jake Jewell pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

The Aces squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base. Ildemaro Vargas tripled and singled twice for the Aces.