Food, nutrition services resume Monday for students in Carson City

Beginning Monday, Aug. 24, breakfast and lunch for students in the Carson City School District will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. at all school sites for pickup. Students can go to any school to get meals regardless of the school they attend.

Additionally on Monday, students participating in the hybrid-blended learning model in cohort 2 also will be able to obtain prepackaged meals for Tuesday simultaneously. Students participating in the full-time remote learning model should plan to pick up meals at any school site Monday and then plan to contact Nutrition Services at 775-283-2150 at least one day in advance of needing meals. Nutrition Services will be addressing remote learner nutrition needs on a case-by-case basis.

Please note, starting Monday, meals will be rung up per a student’s free, reduced or paid status. With the start of the new school year, Nutrition Services no longer will have access to the U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver, obtained last spring when the pandemic closed schools, allowing them to feed all children under the age of 18 free of charge. Also, because of the expiration of the USDA waiver, only enrolled students in the Carson City School District will get meals from schools Monday.