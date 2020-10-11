Former Carson City manager Nick Marano gets Florida job

Nick Marano



Former Carson City Manager Nick Marano is headed to south Florida.

Marano is moving to Palmetto Bay, south of Miami on the shores of Key Biscayne, to become village manager of the community of 24,000.

The Palmetto Bay Village Council held interviews Thursday after narrowing down 37 applicants to three candidates. Several community members called in to a second virtual meeting to make public comment, all in support of hiring Marano. The council then voted by emailing its attorney and the vote was not disclosed, but at least three of the five council members voted for Marano.

Marano, who was on the meeting call, thanked the council and said he could start work there on Nov. 9.

Marano, a former U.S. Marine colonel, served as Carson City manager from 2014 to 2018, when he resigned to join GTI Nevada, a marijuana retailer as market president.

Marano did not immediately respond to a request for comment.