Former Carson City manager Nick Marano interviewing for Florida job

Nick Marano



Former Carson City Manager Nick Marano is interviewing for the job of Palmetto Bay, Fla., village manager.

Marano, a retired U.S. Marine colonel, worked for Carson City from 2014 to 2018. He left the job to join GTI Nevada, a marijuana retailer, as market president.

Palmetto Bay is located on the shores of Biscayne Bay, south of Miami, and has 24,000 residents, according to its official web site.

Marano is one of three final candidates being interviewed Thursday by the Village Council, according to the Palmetto Bay community newspaper.