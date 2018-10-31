Former NHL goalie to speak about mental health issues Nov. 8

Western Nevada College's Psychology Club will present PTSD, Depression and Suicide with Clint Malarchuk on Nov. 8 on the Carson City campus.

Malarchuk, a former National Hockey League goaltender who nearly died during a game when a skate blade slashed his jugular vein, will speak from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in WNC Reynolds Building 103.

Malarchuk, now a mental health advocate who lives on a ranch in Gardnerville, will share the life-threatening mental issues he's overcome during his adult life.

"My purpose is to be of service to men and women struggling with PTSD, mental illness and addiction — and that's an awesome service," Malarchuk said.

Snacks will be provided. Seating is limited and attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday by emailing Dr. Rebecca Bevans, WNC psychology professor and Psychology Club adviser, at rebecca.bevans@wnc.edu.