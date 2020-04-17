Four new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported Friday four new positive cases and one recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 57, with 13 recoveries, 44 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 20s

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 28 21 7 0 Douglas County 14 10 4 0 Lyon County 15 13 2 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 57 44 13 0

There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.