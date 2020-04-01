Four new COVID-19 cases in Carson City region

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to 16.

The four new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s

An 18-year-old male Carson City resident with close contact to a confirmed case

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s

A female Lyon County resident in her 70’s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 8 8 0 0 Douglas County 6 6 0 0 Lyon County 2 2 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 16 16 0 0

According to the Nevada Health Response Dashboard, statewide number show:

1,113 Cases, 26 Deaths

11,794 tests have been conducted

10,681 tests have come back negative

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8am-5pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.