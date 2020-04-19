Four people hospitalized; two new Lyon County cases

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 61, with 15 recoveries, 46 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released by Carson City Health and Human Services.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 28 21 7 0 Douglas County 15 10 5 0 Lyon County 18 15 3 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 61 46 15 0

There are four Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.