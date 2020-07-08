Fourth of July parade recognizes health workers

This year’s annual Fourth of July parade recognized the community’s health care workers as well as honoring the theme of “Spring Sports, Apple Pie and the 4th of July.”

The parade co-marshals were Dr. Wynter Phoenix and Clare Behimer, a registered nurse, both from Fallon’s Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

Phoenix grew up in Southern California and completed his undergraduate degree at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Before attending medical school at Tulane University and surgical residency at the University of Arizona medical center, he played professional baseball for five years.

This year also marks “The Year of the Nurse” and Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday. This is also Behimer’s 50th year in nursing.

Behimer has been in nursing for 37 years in Churchill County. During the past year, she was nominated for “Northern Nevada Nurses Lifetime Achievement Award” and also received Banner Health’s “Contribution to the Nursing Profession Award.”

This year’s hour-long parade to honor the country’s independence from England featured approximately 60 entries.

The parade winners included the following:

Best Use of Theme – Fallon Youth Baseball

Best Youth – High Desert Grange

Best Civic/Non-Profit Group – Lahontan Auto Racing Association/Rattlesnake Speedway

Best Military – NAS Fallon

Best Mounted Group – Fallon Horsemen’s Association

Best Automobile — Antique Automobile Association of America

Best Business Entry — Dream Spas and Pools

Best Ag — Churchill County FFA

Presenter’s Choice — Telegraph Coffee & Tap

People’s Choice — Soccer

Most Patriotic — American Auto and Home

Best Farm Equipment — Churchill County Parks & Recreation