Free aluminum water bottles provided to Carson City students

PathWater water bottles have been provided to Carson City School District students this week.

Courtesy

The Carson City School District’s Nutrition Services has announced, with the assistance of Chartwells, its new food service management company is providing free aluminum water bottles to all students in the district.

More than 6,000 water bottles have been delivered for students attending in-person classes via the hybrid learning model. Each school is distributing the water bottles to the students this week. A total of 7,500 were delivered.

Due to COVID-19, as part of the district’s reopening plan, all water fountains were shut off to decrease the risk of spreading germs. In lieu of drinking fountains, the district has nearly two dozen touchless water bottle refill stations where students can refill water bottles.

Additionally, the Carson City School District is the most energy-efficient school district in the state of Nevada with 90% of their schools Energy Star rated. They are leaders in energy conservation and recycling initiatives. The PathWater water bottle estimates one of the aluminum water bottles provided to students will reduce more than 156 plastic bottles used per person per year.

The goal of Carson City School District’s Nutrition Services is to ensure students have access to nutritious meals to support their academic success.