Free Christmas tree recycling available in Carson City

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program has a plethora of Christmas tree recycling opportunities available statewide, according to a news release.

Christmas tree recycling provides Nevadans an easy, eco-friendly alternative to dumping trees in the landfill.

Each of these trees can serve a second life by benefiting and beautifying the environment around us. All recycled Christmas trees will be processed into mulch and used to complete a variety of park weed abatement projects. Mulch is also available for free to area residents at select locations.

Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas Tree for free:

Carson City: Curbside collection: Dec.26-Jan. 15, leave your tree (6-foot sections or smaller) curbside on your regular trash day. Drop off bins will be located at the Public Works Yard on Airport Road between E. Fifth St and Butti Way, the Waste Management parking lot at 5560 Sheep Drive and the Carson City Landfill green waste pile. After Jan. 15 take trees to the landfill. Trees left curbside after the Jan. 15 will not be collected. They may be cut into 3-foot sections and placed in the yard waste carts if the lid can be closed.

Douglas County: Jan. 4-8. Tahoe Township and Carson Valley: curbside pick-up on your regular trash pick-up day (6-foot sections or smaller). Douglas County residents can also drop off their trees across from Lampe Park near the tennis courts, 1323 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, from Dec. 26 – Jan 29. Sponsored by the Douglas County Parks Dept. and Bentley Enterprises.

Fernley: January 4-15. Drop-off at the dirt lot behind the rodeo arena at the Out of Town Park (Farm District Rd & Highway 50A). If you have questions call 775-784-9914.

For information on local Christmas Tree recycling programs, visit ndep.nv.gov/nevada-recycles