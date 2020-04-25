Free family engagement webinars continue Monday

Partnership Carson City is offering free educational webinars and discussions to anyone on Tuesdays at 3 p.m., providing assistance with COVID-19 tips, teen support, addiction and more. Learn how to join the webinars at pcccarson.org.

PCC Virtual Chats 0406

Partnership Carson City is teaming up with Carson High School, presenting a free family engagement webinar series to help promote health and wellness for youth and adults alike.

This ongoing webinar series started Thursday and will continue Monday at 6 p.m., with future dates to be announced.

Various topics include how to maintain healthy relationships, the importance of addiction and recovery in the time of a pandemic along with other topics including coping skills and mindfulness.

“This truly is for youth and adults as well,” said Samantha Szoyka, youth program coordinator for PCC. “You don’t have to attend Carson High School to attend the sessions. Our goal is to help our community with having the proper tools to stay healthy.”

Szoyka and Erin Been, a freshman health teacher for Carson High School, are hosting alongside the individual presenters.

The April 27 webinar is being presented by Terry Kerns from the Attorney General’s office, speaking on opioid addiction in Nevada and with advice on healthy ways to avoid falling back into addiction during the hard times of COVID-19.

Instructions for joining the Zoom sessions are available at pcccarson.org. The presentations will also be recorded and available online afterward.

This series was supported in whole or part by the Department of Public and Behavioral Health Substance Abuse Primary Prevention Grant Funds. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of Public and Behavioral Health.