Free meals extended through rest of Carson City school year

Carson City School District’s school meal program will continue to provide free lunches and breakfast for all children 18 and younger for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.

Courtesy

The Carson City School District’s Nutrition Services has been approved for the U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver to provide free lunch and breakfast for all children 18 and younger through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Meals will continue to be provided at the student’s request on campus. Meals for the following day also will be available in grab-and-go style for students participating in the hybrid learning model where they attend school in-person twice weekly.

Every Monday, Monday to Friday meal boxes will be available for pick up from 9 to 11 a.m. for all full-time online remote learners at all Carson City School District school sites except Pioneer High School.

Parents or guardians can pick up meals without students present. Parents and families must contact Nutrition Services at 775-283-2150 to sign up to receive these boxes or if they have additional questions.

The USDA has extended the free school meal program to millions of children nationwide. The program allows families in need to pick up free food from any convenient school campus, even if their child is not enrolled there.

In the past, this program was only offered during summer months when school was not in session. Now it has been extended through June 30, 2021, subject to change due to available funding.