Free Quilty, the Houdini of cats

Tiki Bear is a 10-year-old Lhasa Apso mix. He’s a sweet, calm boy who serves as the office dog. He was surrendered to CAPS because his per-son could no longer take care of him. He is looking for a home with someone who will appreciate and love him. You could be that person. Come out and meet this little man; he’s charming and as cute as can be.

There is something irresistible about a great escape caper pulled off by a cat, and when I heard about Quilty I just had to find out what happened. Quilty, a handsome gray tabby, was a resident at the Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston and it was there he gained internet fame.

Born at Friends for Life, Quilty was adopted as a kitten. He was returned to the shelter six years later, because his family couldn’t take him when they moved. The cat room is a “free roam” room where cats cohabitate in a shared area instead of being housed in separate cages. There is only one main entrance to cat town.

The trouble began when shelter workers would arrive at work to find all 12 felines roaming freely throughout the entire shelter. The shelter had become a catty shack. It was a mystery who had let them out. After endless hours of watching surveillance videos, the culprit was identified: Quilty!

How does he open the door without thumbs? He stands up on his hind legs and then flings himself repeatedly into the air eventually grabbing the door handle with his paws and pulling it down. Bang! The door would open and all the cats were out for a night on the town.

Usually, Quilty would return to his bed to take a cat nap. He perfected this technique at his last home where he felt compelled to let the dog out. His cleverness earned him solitary confinement and fame. The shelter began posting frequent updates about Quilty’s exploits on Facebook and Instagram where he gained 30,000 followers. You can see him on YouTube.

The more crimes he committed, the bigger his fan appeal. In no time he became the darling of talk shows and the Internet. #Free Quilty shirts and wristbands were sported by fans. This is one story where the criminal gets his due. Quilty has been adopted into a loving home where he’s given up his life of crime to be happy-ever-after!

