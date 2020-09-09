Free school meal program extended to all Carson City children

The U.S. Agriculture Department has extended the free school meal program to millions of children nationwide. The program allows families in need to pick up free food from any convenient school campus, even if their child is not enrolled there.

In the past, this program was only offered during summer months when school was not in session. Now it has been extended through the remainder of 2020 (subject to change due to available funding).

The Carson City School District’s Nutrition Services has begun providing free lunch and breakfast for all children 18 and younger. Meals will be provided at the student’s request, and meals for the following day will also be available in grab-and-go style for students participating in the hybrid learning model where they attend school in-person twice weekly.

Monday and Tuesday meals for Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 students also will be available from 9 to 10 a.m. every Monday through Dec. 31 at all Carson City School District school sites except Pioneer High School.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 14 and every Monday through Dec. 31, Monday-Friday meal boxes will be available for pickup from 9 to 10 a.m. for all full-time online remote learners at all Carson City School District school sites except Pioneer High School. Parents or families can pick up meals without students present.

Parents and families also can contact Nutrition Services at 775-283-2150 if they have questions.