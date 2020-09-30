Frey Ranch Distillery wins top awards in Whiskies of the World awards

Frey Ranch Distillery’s Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye Whiskeys received gold medals, the top honor at the 2020 Whiskies of the World Awards.

Frey Ranch Distillery, which recently released its Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye Whiskeys, has announced that both its whiskey releases have received gold medals, the top honor at the 2020 Whiskies of the World awards.

Additionally, Frey Ranch Straight Rye Whiskey was awarded “Best in Class” in its category. Presently, the Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye Whiskeys are available at Total Wine & More and Lee’s Liquor locations throughout Nevada. They are also carried in Las Vegas at Liquor World, Liquor Lineup, and Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits and in Northern Nevada at Battle Born Wine & Spirits, Vino 100 and Ben’s Liquor as well as at Frey Ranch Distillery. For more information on Frey Ranch Distillery, its products and hours of operation, visit http://www.freyranch.com.

Whiskies of the World is one of the largest and most popular consumer whisky tasting events in the country. All the spirits were judged on a 100-point basis, concentrating on appearance, aromatics, flavor, mouthfeel and finish. The judges, who are industry professionals from Austin, Houston and California, awarded Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Frey Ranch Straight Rye Whiskey Gold medals in their respective two- to five-year categories. Award levels are Bronze, Silver, Silver Outstanding and Gold with only 35 percent of 2020 entries receiving gold, which represents “an excellent product that is among the best; remarkable.”

“We are honored our homegrown Nevada whiskies are being recognized on a national level and to receive gold medals for our bourbon and rye whiskeys solidifies our belief that growing our own grains, specifically for distilling, is the best way to create world class whiskies,” said Colby Frey, Frey Ranch CEO, co-founder and “Whiskey Farmer.”