Gardnerville man arrested in Sportman’s Warehouse crash

On Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. a silver colored 2016 Toyota Prius left the roadway and drove through the east side doors of Sportsman’s Warehouse at 1443 S. Carson St. The vehicle, driven by Ronald Wilkerson of Gardnerville, struck 5 people inside the store before it stopped moving. The vehicle stayed inside the store coming to rest against the interior west wall.

Deputies arrived on scene at 11:02 a.m. and provided first aid to victims, Carson City Fire Department personnel arrived on scene at 11:08 a.m. and started treating the injured. At 11:20 a.m. the first Care flight landed and removed one patient and at 11:34 a.m. the second Care flight landed and removed a second patient. In total 5 people were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Carson City Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a crash investigation and found that Wilkerson exited the Department of Motor Vehicles on Wright Way turned westbound and accelerated through the stop sign at Stewart Street. He then continued westbound over the curb at the east side entrance to the Sportsmen’s Warehouse parking lot and continued westbound into the east side doors of Sportsmen’s Warehouse. The doors happened to be opening when he entered the building at which point Wilkerson struck three people walking out of the building, and then struck three more near the cash register. Wilkerson briefly stopped the vehicle then accelerated away continuing westbound inside the store and coming to rest against the west interior wall of the store.

Wilkerson had been denied his driver’s license by DMV and had been at the DMV to dispute the suspension just prior to this incident.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Carson City Sheriff’s Office completed the investigation of the crash.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Ronald Wilkerson was taken into custody for Reckless Driving with substantial bodily harm, driving on a suspended driver’s license and failure to maintain a travel lane.

Wilkerson was booked at the Carson City Jail without incident.