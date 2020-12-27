Garrett Lepire named branch manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties in Carson City

Garrett Lepire has been appointed the Carson City office branch manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties.

A third generation native of Carson City, Lepire’s interest in real estate started when he was 12 years old, spending weekends with his grandfather and his father on construction sites and going to open houses.

Lepire earned real estate license when he was 19 years old. Over the last 20 years, Lepire has helped hundreds of people throughout Northern Nevada achieve their real estate goals.

“We are excited to welcome Garrett Lepire to our leadership team and congratulate him on his achievement.” said Gretchen Pearson, president/CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties. “With Garrett leading Carson City, we foresee nothing but growth. He is a highly respected individual in Carson City with a fresh approach towards real estate utilizing state of the art marketing tools to help both agents and clients succeed.”

Of his new role, Lepire said, “We have a wonderful team of agents that work hard for their clients’ day in and day out in addition to being good teammates to one another. These Carson City agents take their careers seriously and it shows in their production. They motivate me to be a better agent by their example. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?” Lepire strongly feels that the best way for agents to succeed in this business is to give it their all and provide amazing service to their clients.

Lepire can be reached at (775) 720-4712 or garrett.lepire@bhhsdrysdale.com.