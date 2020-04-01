Gas below $2 per gallon at some Carson City stations

Some fuel outlets in Carson City are selling regular unleaded for $1.99 per gallon on Wednesday afternoon.

Nevada Appeal employees saw $1.99 posted at the South Carson Street Sinclair station a little after noon. GasBuddy.com lists three stations selling for $1.99, including Carson City Gas and Carson Central on North Carson Street.

GasBuddy also had Costco selling for $1.99 per gallon.

The Associated Press reports U.S. gasoline prices have dropped to their lowest levels in four years, and they are almost sure to go lower as oil prices plunge.

Price-tracking services put the national average Monday around $2 a gallon. Some stations were spotted charging under a dollar.