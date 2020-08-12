Gay, Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada expands to Carson City

The Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada is announcing its expansion to the Northern Nevada LGBTQ+ business community.

The advocacy nonprofit provides business development opportunities, financial access, educational resources, supplier diversity and procurement opportunities to LGBTQ+ and allied business professionals statewide.

The GLCCNV is based in Las Vegas and has served Southern Nevada for eight years. The Chamber plans to bring the same services to LGBTQ+ business professionals in the Reno-Sparks and Carson City areas.

“We are proud to be the voice of LGBTQ+ and allied businesses across the great Silver State,” said Tim Haughinberry, president of the GLCCNV. “As we continue to grow our base of business members and corporate partners, we quickly saw a need to expand our chamber’s reach to members of the LGBTQ+ business community in Northern Nevada. We look forward to launching our diverse membership programming up north.”

Under Haughinberry’s presidency, Chamber membership has skyrocketed from seven to more than 60 members, prompting the expansion to Northern Nevada. Members of the GLCCNV have exclusive access to members-only events, educational opportunities and more valuable resources that help LGBTQ+ businesses in Nevada to grow and continue to meet their full potential.

Membership levels start at the Individual “Joker” level and scale all the way to the Corporate “Spades” level.

The GLCCNV is the only official Nevada affiliate chamber of the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.

For information on joining the Chamber as an individual or business member, visit glccnv.org/benefits-and-levels.