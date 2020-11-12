Gibson appointed to gaming control board
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed Brin Gibson as the new chairman of the Gaming Control Board.
He replaces Sandra Douglas Morgan who resigned to accept a professional opportunity elsewhere.
Sisolak cited Gibson’s experience including as chief of the Attorney General’s Gaming Division makes him a perfect fit for the job. Gibson also served as Sisolak’s legal counsel in the governor’s office for his first year in office.
He is currently a shareholder at Brownstein, Hyatt, Faber, Schreck. He joins the board November 18.
