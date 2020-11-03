Girl Scouts plant trees at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City

Girl Scouts plant an Austrian pine in Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Ronni Hannaman

On Monday, Girl Scouts from Troops 1951 and 35 gathered to plant 15 trees at Carson’s historic Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Honey Locust and Austrian pines were chosen for their adaptability to our climate by Carson/Storey County UNR Extension Educator Lisa Taylor and the Girl Scouts planted the seedlings along the back side of the cemetery to add to the 500 trees currently shading cemetery plots and providing wind breaks along the perimeters.

Kristynn Bryan, the AmeriCorps Vista Community Education Coordinator for the Carson City Parks and Recreation Department, provided a talk on the topic “Be a Forest Friend: Plant a Tree.” John Burnham, the cemetery docent had pre-prepared the holes for easier digging and to give the trees a successful start. Carson City Librarian Vanna Bells assisted with the programming.

The seedlings were provided through a generous grant from the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Nevada Department of Forestry as part of the original grant used to plant 15 trees along the Foothill Trail and Serenity Stroll in June as part the Carson City Leadership Institute Class of 2020 leadership project.

Lone Mountain Cemetery was once seven cemeteries and became one cemetery in 1971 and is park of the many holdings of the Carson City Parks and Recreation Department. The 40-acre site dates back the early 1860s and is home to many of Carson’s founders and most famous citizens as well as home to deer, rabbits, squirrels and other small wildlife providing life and amusement for those buried there.