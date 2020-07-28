GOED awards $150,000 to 30 small businesses

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has awarded $150,000 in federal grants to 30 small Nevada businesses.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the grants are designed to support the expansion of those businesses into foreign markets. These grants follow the $204,000 awarded to 38 businesses through the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).

GOED Director Michael Brown said exports to foreign markets lead to domestic production, creating jobs that have increased employment in Nevada.

He said exports account for near 6 percent of Nevada’s Gross Domestic Product.