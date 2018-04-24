Gov. Brian Sandoval names new university regent

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday named Anthony Williams of North Las Vegas to the Board of Regents.

He will serve the remainder of Cedric Crear's term on the board.

Williams currently serves as vice president of engineering operations at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

"It is an honor to be the voice of the students throughout this great state as well as my community I have called home since the day I was born," Williams said.

Crear resigned from the board after winning a special election for a seat on the Las Vegas City Council in March.